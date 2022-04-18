Second person arrested on charges connected to Columbiana Centre shooting, police say

A second person has been arrested following the shooting at Columbiana Centre mall over the weekend.

The person who will face charges in connection to the shooting at the Columbia shopping mall has not been publicly identified by the Columbia Police Department. But police were expected to announce further details and information on the charges at news conference scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday.

Fourteen people were injured in Saturday’s shooting, but none died. Nine of the injured were hit by gunfire and five others were hurt as people rushed to exit, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The victims range in age from 15 to 73 years old, police said. As of Sunday, a 73-year-old woman was the only victim who continued to receive medical treatment at a local hospital, according to police. Prisma Health said the woman was still being treated Monday and was listed as being in fair condition.

Jewayne M. Price, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, police said Sunday. At that time, police said the were trying to identify at least two more suspects who were seen with guns at the mall.

Price’s bond was set at $25,000, according to Richland County court records. He is scheduled to appear in court again on the unlawful carrying of a pistol charge on June 9. Detention center records show Price was still being held Monday afternoon.

His attorney, state Rep. Todd Rutherford, said Price “defended himself” from shooters who were targeting him.

As a part of his bond, Price is required to wear an ankle monitor and cannot interact with anyone involved in the case or visit Columbiana Centre.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said the first 911 call regarding the shooting came in at 2:03 p.m. Saturday, and hundreds of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reported to the mall after the shooting.

Any witness or person who captured the incident on video is asked to call police at (803) 545-3525.