Second person arrested in connection with fatal 2022 Kenmore shooting

U.S. Marshals have arrested a second person in connection with the 2022 shooting death of Jamier Harris, 26, according to a task force news release.

Martell King, 28, was arrested Thursday in Bismarck, North Dakota, by members of the U.S. Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force. The arrest was a direct result of information developed by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force from Akron, the news release said.

King was wanted for aggravated murder.

He is suspected of being involved in shooting Harris in January 2022 in the 2100 block of 12th Street, Akron police previously said.

Harris was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested in March of this year in Mexico in connection to Harris' death.

Leslie Lopez was arrested near the 2300 block of Calle General Tomas de la Garza, Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She was jailed in Laredo, Texas, and is now in the Summit County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to the inmate roster.

“After almost a year of relentless investigative efforts by our task force members, this violent fugitives’ run from law enforcement is over," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in the press release. "The reach of the U.S. Marshals Service was showcased in this investigation, with one suspect being arrested in another country and the other being arrested over 1,000 miles from Akron.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: US Marshals arrest second suspect in fatal 2022 Kenmore shooting