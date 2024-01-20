Second person arrested in connection to human remains found in Lowell

LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another arrest has been made in connection to human remains that were found in a backyard in Lowell, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Robin Rae Adair, 53, is facing charges of felony concealment of death and felony obstruction of justice.

PREVIOUSLY | Authorities arrest man after finding human remains in Lowell backyard

Officials say Adair used to live at the residence at 613 South Church Street in Lowell. During the investigation, detectives traveled to Ocala, Florida, where they interviewed Adair about the missing person investigation.

Officials with the Ocala Police Department located and arrested Adair around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. She’s being held in the Marion County Jail pending extradition to North Carolina.

Officials have been investigating a missing persons case since October of 2020. The current residents at the property are not involved in any way with this case, officials say.

This is an ongoing investigation and the remains are being sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.