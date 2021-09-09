2nd person arrested in connection with River North beating, police say

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the beating and robbery of two men in River North in late August, according to Chicago police.

Mekiel Hampton, 19, is facing charges of robbery and aggravated battery, police said. He was reportedly identified as one of the people who attacked two men about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 400 block of North State Street.

Hampton, of Englewood, was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Last week, 33-year-old Brandon Jefferson, of Wheeling, was the first person arrested in connection with the case and a judge ordered him to be held without bail.

Prosecutors said the attack started when a 54-year-old man was sitting at a bar using his laptop with his headphones on when people approached him and commented on the laptop. The man thought they might try to take his laptop so he gave it to the bartender and then left.

Outside, the man was chased down the street by an unknown person, and then Jefferson, who was wearing a black hat and no shirt, also confronted the man, prosecutors said. Jefferson and the unknown person then allegedly attacked the man, knocking him to the ground. The man’s wallet fell out of his pants and Jefferson took it, prosecutors said. They then continued to hit and kick the man, prosecutors said.

As the 54-year-old man was being attacked, a 40-year-old man, who came from the same bar and was walking by, was then also attacked by the unknown person, prosecutors said. Surveillance video showed the man was punched from behind and the side.

The 40-year-old man fell to the ground, knocked unconscious, prosecutors said. A crowd then began to form and took items from the two men on the ground, prosecutors said.

Jefferson allegedly hit the 40-year-old man’s head and body and also took some of his items, prosecutors said.

The 54-year-old man had a broken nose, two black eyes, a concussion and multiple cuts, prosecutors said. The younger man had several fractures to his orbital bone, a broken nose and multiple cuts.

Story continues

The older man had his wallet stolen and the younger man had his wallet, fanny pack, car keys, crucifix necklace, medication, two phones and money taken from his pockets, prosecutors said. After the attack, someone also took the younger man’s 2004 BMW.

On Aug. 30, officers found the BMW at a gas station, and Jefferson was sitting in the front passenger seat, prosecutors said. He was wearing the stolen necklace, they said.

Check back for updates.

pfry@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @paigexfry