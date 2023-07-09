De'Mallon White

A man accused of murder in the death of a Gastonia man has been arrested in Texas.

Mackenzie Dalton Roebuck, 22, of Shelby, is the second suspect to be arrested in the April 29 shooting death of Demallon Lamarea Anthony White, 25, of Gastonia, police announced, according to The Gazette’s news partner WSOC.

Gastonia police were called to the Fern Forest Apartments on Pebblestone Way around 5:30 a.m. on that Saturday morning. White was found shot to death in a bedroom in one of the apartments, police said.

The first man arrested in the incident was 25-year-old Quinton Payne Palmer-Whitesides.

The incident was initially reported as a home invasion.

The men face charges of murder.

Roebuck is awaiting extradition to Gaston County, North Carolina, while Palmer-Whitesides is being held in Gaston County jail without bond. He has additional charges of probation violations and unrelated drug charges.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Second person arrested in Gastonia homicide