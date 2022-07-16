Second person arrested in shooting at Framingham McDonald’s drive-thru

A second person has been arrested for their connection with a shooting that took place at a Framingham McDonald’s drive-thru, police announced Friday.

Tiago Xavier, 18, of Framingham was arrested Friday afternoon, and will be arraigned Monday on several firearm related charges. This marks the second arrest in this case, as police arrested Moises Bautista, 19, of Ashland on Thursday.

Police claim that early Thursday morning, Xavier and Bautista “exchanged gunfire in the McDonald’s drive-thru, striking each other.” Both individuals were located at the MetroWest Medical Center suffering from “non-life threatening gunshot wounds,” according to Framingham Police.

“The two individuals arrested are known to each other and there is no further public safety threat,” according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

