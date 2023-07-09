Second person arrested in south Wichita gas station shootout where bystander was hit

A second person has been arrested in a south Wichita QuikTrip robbery and shootout that left an 18-year-old bystander paralyzed after being shot in the neck, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said on Saturday.

Rebolledo was uncertain whether the teen was still paralyzed or how he had recovered since the June 3 shooting.

The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Meridian. The shooting happened in the parking lot, Rebolledo said.

On Friday, police arrested 20-year-old Douglas Leon Willis on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and felony theft.

Rebolledo said police had previously arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the case. Rebolledo didn’t know if police were looking for anyone else.

Rebolledo said there had been a fight during a robbery involving the 19-year-old suspect and Willis against a 20-year-old man who was robbed of a gun. The 20-year-old had another gun, and he and the 19-year-old shot at each other.

The 18-year-old Wichita man was a bystander hit during the shooting, Rebolledo said.