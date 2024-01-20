Second person arrested on suspicion of murder in downtown Wichita killing, records show

A second Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to a fatal downtown shooting Tuesday morning, according to arrest records released Saturday morning.

Robert Harold Howland was arrested early Saturday morning and booked into Sedgwick County Jail. The 27-year-old was arrested in the 1300 block of South Santa Fe, which is less than a mile from where 35-year-old Ladonte Ostrander was found shot in his lower body, in the 900 block of South Market.

Ostrander died at the hospital about 35 minutes after being found shot around 5:22 a.m.

Police arrested Yancy Hermosillo on Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Ida, less than a mile from the fatal shooting. He was also arrested on suspicion of interference with police.

On Friday, police said they were “actively seeking another individual related to the case who may have information or involvement.”

Howland was also arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of contempt of court and probation violation. He was booked into the jail just after 5 a.m.

Police have reported two killings so far this year.