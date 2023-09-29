Second person arrested after Robin Hood tree felled at Hadrian’s Wall

A man in his 60s has been arrested by officers investigating the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, police said.

The man was arrested on Friday evening in connection with the felling of the tree and remains in police custody assisting officers with inquiries, Northumbria Police said.

It comes after a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Det Chief Insp Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour of shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.

The Sycamore Gap tree was once voted the country's favourite - iStockphoto

“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.

“If you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us I’d implore you to contact us.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media.

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our inquiries.”

Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

New shoots are expected to grow from the tree but it will never be the same again, experts have said.

The felled tree was discovered on Thursday morning in what police believe was an act of vandalism.

Andrew Poad, the National Trust’s general manager, told BBC Breakfast the stump was “healthy” and staff might be able to coppice the tree, a technique allowing new shoots to grow from the base of a trunk.

He said: “It’s a very healthy tree, we can see that now, because of the condition of the stump, it may well regrow a coppice from the stump, and if we could nurture that then that might be one of the best outcomes, and then we keep the tree.”

Rob Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, said the tree would start growing again but “won’t ever be the same shape or as good of a tree as it was”.

