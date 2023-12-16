Second person charged in death at Valdosta store

Dec. 15—VALDOSTA — A second woman was charged with murder Friday in connection with the death of a man found at a Bemiss Road store.

Sheraka Washington, 36, was charged with murder during the commission of a felony, malice murder, robbery by force and two counts of aggravated assault.

Detectives arrested Washington Monday, Dec. 11, on unrelated charges and filed charges against her in this case on Friday. She is in custody at the Lowndes County Jail, according to a press release from the Valdosta Police Department.

Valdosta police officers responded to the store in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road, where Farooq Baig, 73, was found lying on the floor near gaming machines that were hidden in the back of the store. Baig had obvious signs of a physical struggle on his body, police said.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Daja Kalice James, 18, and charged her with murder during the commission of a felony, malice murder, robbery by force and two counts of aggravated assault — the same charges Washington faces.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.