A second arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man outside his residence in the Wynwood Drive area of Clarksville.

Zsayonna Price, 18, was booked at Montgomery County Jail after being booked by police on criminal homicide charges in connection with the Feb. 17 shooting, according to a Clarksville Police Department release.

Decarlos Perkins, was identified as the person fatally shot, police say. On May 19, Darius Archibald was arrested by Clarksville Police and charged with criminal homicide in connection with Perkins' death.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Detective Martin, 931-648-0656, ext. 5224.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Second person charged in homicide at Clarksville's Wynwood Drive