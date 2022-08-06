Second person charged in New London home invasion

Aug. 5—NEW LONDON — City police on Friday charged a second person in connection with the break-in of an occupied home on Vauxhall Street.

Ava Menard, 25, of 312 River St. in Pawcatuck was charged with home invasion, third-degree criminal mischief, breach of peace and second-degree failure to appear.

Police said Menard and 28-year-old Justin Carver, also from Pawcatuck, smashed the window of an occupied home at 77 Vauxhall St. while demanding money. The homeowner was not injured, according to a court document.

Police arrested Carver earlier this week. Menard was held in lieu of $50,000 bond and was due to appear in court on Friday.