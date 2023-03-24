Second person charged in relation to man's September shooting death in Cascade Valley

A second person has been charged in relation to the September shooting death of a man in Akron's Cascade Valley, according to Akron Municipal Court records.

Dartanian Howard, 34, of Akron was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 200 block of Flower Court on Sept. 18, 2022.

Luther Easter, 33, of Akron was charged with aggravated murder, an unspecified felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and kidnapping, a first-degree felony in relation to Howard's death.

He was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday morning. He's currently in the Summit County Jail.

Earler this month, Laurelin Flanagan, 31, of Akron was also charged with aggravated murder, an unspecified felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and kidnapping, a first-degree felony in relation to Howard's death.

Flanagan was arraigned March 16 and is in the Summit County Jail, with her next court appearance scheduled for April 20. Her bond was set at 10% of $1 million, or $100,000.

