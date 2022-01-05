Second person charged in shooting near Coastal Carolina University apartments

A second person has been charged with attempted murder after someone was shot at an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University.

Maurice Keshawn Long, 20, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. He is charged with on suspicion of attempted murder. Early Wednesday, the Conway Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating Long, who was considered armed and dangerous, according to Conway police spokesperson June Wood.

Wood said Wednesday morning that Long was wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm in a vehicle. His charges are not listed on the Horry County jail’s website.

The first suspect, Jahmeir Davon Grate, 20, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Dec. 30, jail records show. Grate, of Conway, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a pistol, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He was released from jail Jan. 2 after posting his $75,000 bond.

Thursday’s shooting left one person with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department.

Last week, Coastal Carolina University tweeted a statement asking people to avoid Coastal Club Student Living and The Current at Coastal, which are apartment complexes located off-campus and marketed toward students.