Second person charged in slaying of man shot in parking lot of O’Fallon restaurant

A second person has been charged in the May 22 shooting death of a man in the parking lot of a popular O’Fallon restaurant.

Darrayvia D .Crump, 22, of the 1200 block of St. Michael Drive, Cahokia Heights, was charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on Saturday with first-degree murder in the death of Ivan J. Marshall, 20. His last known address was a motel at 154 Regency Place, O’Fallon, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Marshall was shot in the parking lot of Bella Milano restaurant in the 400 block of Regency Park around 10 p.m., authorities said. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m., Dye said.

The charging document says Crump, or someone whose conduct she is legally responsible for, while committing an armed robbery, shot Marshall. Crump is in police custody.

Nautica D. Young, 18, also of Cahokia Heights, was charged earlier with first-degree murder. The charging document explained the first-degree murder charge the same way as with Young.

Bond for Young was set at $1.5 million. She is in custody.

The O’Fallon Police Department requested assistance from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis after the shooting.

Further information about the crime, including whether the women charged knew the victim, was not immediately available.

Authorities had been searching for Crump in connection with the shooting. Details surrounding her arrest were not available.