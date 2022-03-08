Second person charged with theft of alcohol from train car

Mar. 8—DURYEA — Police from Reading and Northern Railroad charged a second man with breaking into a train car and stealing more than 130 bottles of wine.

Jacob Daniel Miller, 29, and Thomas Kresge, 42, of Coxton Road, Duryea, conspired to force open a box car at the Pittston Rail Yard of Reading & Northern Railroad stealing 134 bottles of wine and a jug of wine on Jan. 4, according to court records.

Railroad police say the value of the stolen wine was $1,042.

Miller and Kresge were charged after railroad police with assistance from police in Duryea, Avoca and Hughestown were investigating a rash of train car break-ins since October. Miller and Kresge have only been charged with the Jan. 4 theft.

After a door to a train car was found forced open on Jan. 4, police noticed bottles of wine were left in nearby woods where a cigarette butt, gloves, a hat and a torch lighter were found. Track marks in the dirt indicated a hand truck or cart was used, including tire ruts caused by a vehicle left in the ground, court records say.

Police said approximately 15 cases of wine were stolen from the train car Jan. 4.

Surveillance footage from a camera in the area recorded a vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape, pull up to a road gate and a man cutting a lock on the gate before driving into the train yard, court records say.

A partial license plate was captured by the camera.

Police followed a path in the woods where bottles of wine were found to the rear of Kresge's residence where a Ford Escape that had a license plate number that partially matched what was recorded on the camera, court records say.

Police in court records say Miller owns the Ford.

During an interview, Miller allegedly admitted to breaking into the train car and stealing wine bottles that were sold for $280 in Wilkes-Barre. Miller claimed they used the money to buy methamphetamine, court records say.

Miller told police, court records say, they were aware they left behind gloves and planned to retrieve the wine bottles they hid in the woods.

Miller was arraigned on charges of burglary, criminal conspiracy, theft, criminal trespass, defiant trespass, receiving stolen property and damage to railroad property. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Kresge was charged with similar offenses and released Friday after posting $50,000 bail.