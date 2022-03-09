Second person dies in Chester, SC shooting. Police looking for murder suspect

A second person has died after a shooting in Chester County as police continue searching for the man now accused of killing two people, officials said.

Shonta Neely, 31, died Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Neely was shot Sunday on Powell Drive in an incident where a man was killed and three others were wounded, officials said.

Vangereil Dretreckes Miller, 30, is charged with murder and other charges in connection with Neely’s death, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Miller already has been charged with murder in the death of the man who died at the scene Sunday. Coroner officials identified him as Kevin Bashon Feaster, 30.

Suspect still at-large, reward offered

Miller is not in custody and is still being sought by deputies, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division agents and other agencies since the shooting on Sunday, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff, said in a statement Miller should be considered armed and dangerous.

A Crimestoppers organization covering the Midlands of South Carolina has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to Miller’s arrest.

Midlands Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Vangereil Miller.



Tips are anonymous. You can leave a tip in one of three ways.



1. Use the P3 Tips app on Apple or Android Devices

2. Go to https://t.co/whH02rgaew

3. Call (888-274-6372)

Suspect was on bail

At the time of Sunday’s shooting, Miller was out on bail that included electronic monitoring and house arrest from two previous shootings, South Carolina court records show.

Miller was charged with attempted murder and weapons charges in February and June of 2020, according to Chester sheriff and court records. After both 2020 arrests, Miller was given a bond and released on bail, records show.