Second person dies in Daleville shooting

May 16—DALEVILLE — A second person has died from gunshot wounds suffered Friday night in a triple shooting in rural Daleville.

Brook Linton, 47, died Saturday afternoon at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, the Delaware County Sheriff's Department told WTHR, The Herald Bulletin's news-gathering partner.

A 47-year-old woman, Angela K. Clymer, was declared dead at the scene of the Friday night shooting in the 14400 block of West Corner Road. Court records indicate Clymer lived at the address.

According to investigators, Linton was in Chesterfield on Friday night looking for Clymer. He left Chesterfield and found Clymer at the house on Corner Road, between Daleville and Middletown. She was sitting on the porch with the other man, whose identity has not been released by police.

Linton allegedly shot the man and Clymer. Deputies said Linton then shot himself.

Deputies were alerted to the shootings about 7:40 p.m. after the man Linton is alleged to have shot drove to a Daleville business. Bleeding from the head, he reported that he and two others had been shot and directed deputies to the Corner Road address. The man was taken from Daleville to the Muncie hospital before he was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

At the Corner Road address, deputies found Linton and Clymer lying on a porch with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced Clymer dead at the scene, while Linton was taken to Muncie for treatment.

Witnesses have led investigators to believe all parties involved in the shooting are accounted for, and no persons of interest are still at large.

The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.