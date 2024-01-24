Second person dies of injuries suffered in New Year's Eve crash in Cocoa Beach

A Merritt Island man faces additional counts of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide after the death of a second person involved in a two-car New Year’s Eve crash in Cocoa Beach.

Jenny Renee Golden, 50, of Cocoa Beach died Wednesday of injuries suffered during the crash, leading Cocoa Beach police to add additional charges against Mark Vannicola Jr.

Vannicola, 36, was taken into custody Jan. 12 and charged on multiple counts, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, in the Dec. 31 crash which killed Pamela Morrison, 70, of Georgia.

Morrison and her two dogs were killed when the vehicle she was driving was rear-ended just west of Bicentennial Park by a car driven by Vannicola, police said. Morrison's husband, Andy Morrison, and Golden, a passenger in Vannicola's vehicle, sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Morrisons, of Barney, Georgia, owned a Cocoa Beach condo, which relatives said was a place that served as a retreat and sanctuary for the couple. The accident happened on Morrison's 70th birthday. That morning, she had posted a message on Facebook saying, "Don't be the idiot that takes away someone's everything (child, mom, wife, husband, etc.) bc of drunk driving."

Police said Vannicola. described by Brevard County sheriff’s deputies as having slurred speech and bloodshot eyes the night of the crash, was driving recklessly on State Road 520, not far from Cape Canaveral Hospital, police said.

More: Georgia woman dies following New Year's Eve crash in Cocoa Beach

Vannicola remains booked in the Brevard County Jail on a no bond status, records show. He originally also faced charges of DUI, fourth offense, and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury.

The case remains under investigation, Cocoa Beach police said.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Second person dies from injuries suffered in New Year's Eve crash