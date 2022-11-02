Second person dies in North St. Paul stabbing and shooting incident

A second person has died as a result of Tuesday afternoon’s stabbing and shooting incident that involved five family members at a North St. Paul home, police said.

A woman who had been in critical condition at Regions Hospital in St. Paul after being stabbed died late Tuesday, North St. Paul Police Chief Phil Baebenroth said in a Wednesday statement.

A man who also was stabbed remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Baebenroth said a man who died Tuesday of a gunshot wound is believed to have stabbed the two victims in the home before another man shot him “in an attempt to stop him from causing further injuries to his family members.”

Investigators have yet to confirm a motive for the stabbings, Baebenroth said.

“This was a very violent, traumatic and tragic incident for this family,” he said. “I am saddened by the loss of life and our prayers are with the survivors and family members involved in this incident.”

Officers were called to the home in the 2300 block of Shoshone Road about 12:30 p.m. after a report of an assault. Officers from multiple agencies arrived on scene and found the woman and two men with life-threatening injuries. The weapons were recovered.

Investigators later interviewed the man who fired the gun and another family member who also was not injured.

“At this time, the investigation and reports have not yet been submitted to the Ramsey County attorney’s office for review,” Baebenroth said.

The identities of the deceased man and woman will be released by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office once autopsies are complete, Baebenroth said.

