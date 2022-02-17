Second person enters plea deal in San Angelo marijuana deal turned deadly

Mauricio Portillo

SAN ANGELO — Nearly a year after a man was fatally shot while purchasing marijuana, one person charged in the case will serve prison time.

About 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, Mauricio Portillo attended a plea hearing via Zoom in the 119th District Court. Portillo was charged in the 2021 shooting death of Rey Robles, along with tampering with evidence.

While awaiting trial in the Tom Green County Detention Center, Portillo was also indicted on assaulting an officer in March 2021.

Others are reading: San Angelo man to spend decades in prison after pleading guilty in 2019 fatal shooting

Portillo pleaded guilty to all charges. In exchange for his pleas, state prosecutors suggested he serve 10 years for the murder and 5 years each in the evidence tampering and assault. The sentences would run concurrently.

Judge Tommy Lafon, criminal magistrate presiding for 119th District Judge Ben Woodward, accepted the state's suggestion and sentenced Portillo to those terms.

This was the second plea hearing connected to a murder case this week. The first was Brian Garcia on Monday, who will serve decades in prison for the death of Kristian Rose.

Others are reading: Abilene teens charged, wanted in 2021 San Angelo homicide

What we know about the death of Rey Robles

On Feb. 25, 2021, police arrived at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of North Bryant Boulevard. They found Rey Robles, who died "from trauma believed to be the result of being shot with a firearm," records state.

People in the apartment during the shooting told officers Robles came to the apartment to buy marijuana and asked for it to be weighed. While it was being weighed, an argument began with Robles, Camarillo and Portillo, records state.

Camarillo and Portillo had been selling marijuana to Robles, according to court documents.

While the argument continued, Portillo hit Nathan Gonzalez with a gun, then pointed the gun at occupants of the apartment. Portillo then shot Robles in the neck. Camarillo told officers Portillo stood over Robles and shot him again before dropping the gun, taking Robles' gun and fleeing through a window.

Story continues

From left: Sierra Camarillo, Mauricio Portillo and Nathan Gonzalez.

Camarillo initially told officers she shot Robles with his own gun "multiple times" to defend Gonzalez, records state. She later stated she dropped Portillo's weapon near Robles while Portillo took Robles' weapon and fled. Then she took the gun used to shoot Robles and moved it.

Portillo was arrested later that night and booked into Tom Green County Jail. Police also arrested Gonzalez on charges of felony manufacture delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 or 2A, a news release stated. He was later charged with manslaughter.

On May 3, 2021, Camarillo pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case. She received 6 years deferred adjudication, a type of probation that could help her avoid conviction if she follows the rules of the agreement.

A court date has been tentatively set for Gonzalez in late February 2022, according to online court records.

Case coverage timeline:

Dec. 28, 2021: Multiple homicides hit the San Angelo area in 2021: Here's a look at those cases

May 17: San Angelo man indicted months after February shooting killed Rey Robles

Feb. 26: Fatal shooting of San Angelo man after alleged drug deal leads to multiple arrests

May 4: San Angelo woman charged with evidence tampering in murder case receives sentence

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo's Mauricio Portillo sentenced to prison in 2021 homicide