Second person found shot at Kettering Health Dayton

A person was found shot as they entered Kettering Health Dayton late Sunday night.

>> TRENDING: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Dayton; Officers investigating

Employees working at Kettering Health Dayton requested Dayton Police after a person walked into their building with a gunshot wound at 11:24 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch stated.

Little information was available as Dayton Police were still actively responding to the incident.

The manner in which the person was shot or the severity of their injuries remained unclear.

It was also unknown if this shooting was related to the other man who walked into the Dayton Fire Department, on West Third Street, with a gunshot wound just 12 minutes before.

>> MORE: Man found shot at Dayton Fire Department

Dayton Police led the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as it develops.