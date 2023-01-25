Second person identified as victim in Fort Worth double homicide last week

The two people killed in Fort Worth on Jan. 18 have been identified as 53-year-old Leonard Charles Owens and Calleen Denise Medlin, 45, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fort Worth police responded around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 18 to the 3700 block of Killian Street after receiving a call about a shooting. Police said they found Owens and Medlin shot dead in the bedrooms of the house.

Both deaths were listed as homicides caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighbors said police had been heavily patrolling the neighborhood recently and that they’d heard gunshots in the area during the week leading up to the shooting.

Police have not announced any arrests or a motive in the shooting.