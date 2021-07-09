Second person of interest arrested overnight in Tahlequah

Jul. 9—Authorities said a second person of interest was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed Bradley Eugene Davis was arrested at a Days Inn hotel in Tahlequah.

Davis, who also goes by Mefford, was wanted in connection to the burned body found on Monday, July 5.

Authorities believe the body found inside a vehicle is that of missing 18-year-old Braeden Collins, of Pryor.

Kiah John Pritchett was named the primary suspect in the case and has been in the Muskogee County Jail since Tuesday.

Chennault said Davis may have been a witness to the disappearance of Collins.

As of Friday morning, the Medical Examiner's Officer was still determining an identification of the body.