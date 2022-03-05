Second person in less than a month dies in custody at Wyandotte County Detention Center

A man in custody at the Wyandotte County Detention Center died after being found unresponsive Thursday morning, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Jason Foley, of Lansing, according to Emmett Lockridge, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

A deputy found Foley unresponsive at 6:33 a.m. while on a routine cell check. Deputies and emergency personnel began lifesaving measures, but Foley was pronounced dead, Lockridge said.

The preliminary stage of the investigation indicates Foley died by suicide.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are conducting a joint investigation.

This is the second person held at the jail to die in less than a month. On Feb. 14, a prisoner was found pronounced dead in the facility. Officials said they did not suspect foul play.