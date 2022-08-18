Man wanted for human trafficking shot by deputies in DeSoto County, sheriff’s office says

A man wanted for human trafficking violations was shot by DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department (DCSD).

The sheriff’s department said this shooting happened near Bethel Road and Highway 78 around 2:45 p.m.

When FOX13 crews arrived at the scene, law enforcement was surrounding a truck outside of the Brite car wash location, which is in the 4800 block of Bethel Road.

Two people were shot by deputies with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department roughly 17 hours apart. The second shooting (scene pictured) took place at a car wash on Bethel Road in Olive Branch, Mississippi on Thursday, August 18, 20022.

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by a deputy at that scene but is expected to be ok, DCSD said.

During a press conference following the shooting, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s department said that this shooting was the result of a sting operation targeting human traffickers.

During the attempted arrest, the man attempted to run over a deputy with his vehicle, the sheriff’s department said. That man was eventually taken into custody and will be charged with attempted murder, according to DCSD.

To report human trafficking, you can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or email help@humantraffickinghotline.org.

This shooting happened just hours after another person was shot by deputies with the sheriff’s department.

That shooting happened in the 3700 block of Goodman Road West around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The sheriff’s department said one of their deputies shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop in that incident.

