Second person shot and killed near crime scene in New Chicago, police say

In the span of three hours, two people were shot to death in Memphis’ New Chicago neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police officers were originally working a homicide in the 600 block of Wells Avenue around noon on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

A man was found shot and killed at that crime scene, police said.

While officers were working on that homicide, around 2:17 p.m., another man was shot just to the north of that crime scene at Marble and Tully, according to MPD.

Police presence on Wells Avenue in Memphis on Dec. 21, 2022.

That man also died, police said.

Three people were detained in connection to that second shooting. Memphis Police said it’s unclear if the two shootings are related.

