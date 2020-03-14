A third person who visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago club over the weekend has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Brazil's Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador Nestor Forster became the third person who visited Mar-a-Lago to test positive for the novel coronavirus, the embassy announced Friday night.

The second infected person was present at a Sunday fundraising lunch "hosted by Trump Victory, a committee that raises money for the Trump campaign and the Republican Party."

The first confirmed COVID-19 case from a Mar-a-Lago visitor was Fabio Wajngarten, press secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who Trump was photographed with on Saturday.

A third person who visited Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, residence and golf club, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

"Brazil's Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador Nestor Forster has learned tonight that he has tested positive for Covid-19," the Brazilian embassy in the US announced Friday. "Following medical advice, Amb. Forster will extend his self-quarantine, which he had already placed himself into as a precautionary measure, for another two weeks."

Also on Friday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that he too tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with the same Brazilian delegation. Two GOP Senators, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, are self-quarantining after coming into contact with Wajngarten.

The Post reported that all attendees of the Sunday fundraising lunch had been notified via email that a person present has since tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear whether the person was infected at the time of the event, or contracted the disease later.

An official also told The Post that none of the attendees of the event had direct contact with Trump.

Trump told reporters at a Friday news conference that while he himself has not yet been tested for COVID-19 due to not experiencing any symptoms of the disease, despite his direct contact with Wajngarten, he will "most likely" get a test.

