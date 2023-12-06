Second-place Powerball ticket sold in Nyack yields significant prize

The New York Lottery said in a news release Tuesday that one second-prize winning Powerball ticket was sold in Nyack for Monday's drawing.

The lottery said the $1 million ticket was sold at Coco Farms of Nyack at 53 Rt. 59. There were no first place winners. Wednesday's drawing is worth $435 million dollars.

Alfredo Garcia, the manager of Coco Farms, a gas station convenience store in the Lower Hudson Valley, was surprised to learn one of his customers won $1 million.

"I have a lot of customers," he said. "I wish I knew who won."

Garcia said he believes this is the first time a Coco Farms location has sold a winning ticket.

"Maybe it's a lucky place," he said.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

