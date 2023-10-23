Second police sergeant files lawsuit against Palisades Park in a week. Here's why

PALISADES PARK — A second lawsuit was filed last week against the borough by one of its police sergeants, who said he was overlooked for a promotion due to political interference and his refusal to participate in illegal activities.

Sgt. Dennis Pavlic filed the lawsuit last week in state Superior Court, one day after Sgt. Marc Messing filed a similar lawsuit.

Pavlic is suing the borough and former Capt. and Officer in Charge Shawn Lee. Messing's suit was filed against the borough, Mayor Chong "Paul" Kim and Councilman Suk Min.

"Political retribution that violates the law has to end at some point with this town," said attorney Richard Galler, who is representing Pavlic and Messing. "They have to understand that they have to follow proper procedures, and they haven't. It's really the essence of both lawsuits."

Pavlic, who has been an officer in the department since 2000 and a sergeant since 2010, alleges that Lee and the borough abused their position and allowed political interference hurting his career, promotions and opportunities by failing to promote him to lieutenant.

Pavlic said Lee improperly requested political support on various occasions and provided "favorite assignments for certain employees who followed the correct political line, and promotions for certain employees, whether they had the proper experience or not," the lawsuit says.

In 2021, two sergeants were promoted to lieutenant, and Pavlic said in the lawsuit that despite interviews, the promotions were ruled by "politics and improper procedures" that included Pavlic's refusal to "carry out illegal activities."

Last year, the department faced a number of issues, including a lawsuit that was settled, three new lawsuits and a tort notice filed internally by officers, and a prisoner escape that led to an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. No criminal charges were filed in the prisoner escape incident, but Lee, the former officer in charge, retired as part of a settlement agreement and Lt. Alessandro Monteleone resigned and was later rehired by the borough in another position.

"It goes back to Lee. He wanted certain things covered up and political contributions, and my client said he wasn't going to cover up anything or go along with anything to hide evidence," Galler said. "He followed the law, and if you don't contribute and put flyers out, then you're not a favorite employee."

Pavlic is requesting a jury trial and for all promotions since 2021 to be voided, an immediate promotion to lieutenant with back pay and pension, compensation for other damages, attorney fees and any other relief the court deems fit.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Palisades Park NJ hit with second lawsuit from police sergeant