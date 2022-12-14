Second police shooting in Jacksonville within 24 hours leaves another suspect critical

Almost 24 hours after Jacksonville police shot a suspect they said pointed a gun at them, the same thing happened again in a different part of town. Both men were shot multiple times but survived.

This time the man's weapon was an air rifle that looked real as he menaced a Murray Hill neighborhood, the Sheriff's Office said.

It started about 10:30 a.m. on College Place when a woman said she was driving and saw a man with a rifle. He then raised it in her direction and shot her car window out, Director Shawn Coarsey said. Another witness gave the same description of a man with a rifle to arriving officers.

They soon saw someone matching that description jump over a privacy fence. They set up a perimeter around the home and a short time later the man came out and started climbing back over the fence. When he pointed the rifle at officers, several opened fire shooting him several times, Coarsey said.

Tyree O'Neal: Murder suspect is shot and killed during attempted arrest by Jacksonville police

Javon Jones: Jacksonville police shoot gunman in motel parking lot while investigating separate case

But he was able to make his way back into the home, which Coarsey later confirmed was where he lived. So the SWAT team was called in while a chunk of Murray Hill was blocked off and people were advised to stay in their homes. Several hours later negotiators were able to talk the man out of the home.

He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, the Sheriff's Office said. The rifle was recovered.

Jacksonville police block off an area of Murray Hill on College Place at Post Street on Tuesday when a man was seen in the area with a rifle and shot at a woman in a car. It led to police shooting and standoff.

Sheriff T.K. Waters confirmed that officers are familiar with the individual, whose name has not been released, due to prior dealings with him and are aware of some issues that he may need to get treated. However, he still faces multiple charges, and Waters reiterated how scared the woman in the car must have been while thinking that rifle was real when he fired at her.

"If you can imagine a citizen driving down the road, someone points a rifle at you and squeezes off what they think is a round at the time and actually busting her window, we were fortunate enough to be able to subdue him," Waters said.

Story continues

Second police shooting in two days

On Monday police faced another man with a gun while responding to a call of someone being shot at a Hyde Park home about 1:20 p.m. When they arrived, they heard another gunshot from inside the home. A short time later a man identified as 44-year-old Eric Sean Lackey came out with a firearm that he refused to drop.

Chief Mark Romano said the suspect raised the weapon toward an officer and was shot multiple times. His condition has not been updated, but the Sheriff's Office did say Lackey was charged with murder after a man's body was found inside the home.

The Sheriff's Office has not said their relationship, but court records indicate it was likely domestic-related and involved some kind of dispute.

Jacksonville police have now shot 12 suspects this year, eight fatally, according to Times-Union records.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville police officers shoot man who had an air rifle