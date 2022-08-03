The second police shooting in a week was another shoplifting call, LCPD says

LAS CRUCES – Police say a shoplifting call at a Las Cruces gas station turned fatal when an officer shot a man Tuesday evening.

Details emerged Wednesday after Las Cruces Police Department Chief Miguel Dominguez hosted a news conference at City Hall. The incident began around 4 p.m. when an employee of the Chevron on Valley Avenue called the police, according to Dominguez. The employee said that a 36-year-old man had shoplifted beer from the convenience store and was drinking near the gas pumps.

Dominguez said that when police arrived, they asked for the man's identification. The man provided a name that the officers could not match in their identification database, Dominguez said. The 36-year-old man sat in a car with two other men at this point, Dominguez said.

When a second officer arrived as backup, Dominguez said they approached the car.

"At this time, (the officers) both approached the vehicle and asked the male … to exit the vehicle," Dominguez said. "They had reason to believe that he was concealing his identity."

Dominguez said the man was "verbally and physically resistive." A struggle ensued.

"Once the subject exited the vehicle, a violent physical altercation occurred where at least one shot was fired by one of the officers," Dominguez said. "The subject had several opportunities to cooperate with the investigation and comply with the officers. Unfortunately, he chose a different path."

Dominguez did not identify the man police killed. He said that the man's family had not been notified but did say that the man was not from Doña Ana County. Dominguez said one of the officers involved received non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was treated at a local hospital.

Dan Trujillo, a spokesperson for the City of Las Cruces, said the City would release the officer's body camera footage, but did not provide a specific date.

The news conference comes less than a week after another news conference regarding another police shooting. Dominguez said two men tried to shoplift an air conditioner unit from Lowes on North Main Street in that case. After employees confronted the two men, a lengthy crosstown police chase ended with one of the men shot and the other detained.

Dominguez and other police officials would not say if the two men fired at officers at any point. However, after the incident, one of the men told police that he had a black BB gun he used to intimidate the Lowes employees.

The Chevron shooting marks the fifth fatal police shooting this year and the seventh overall. Since the start of the year, LCPD has killed two people in two incidents, while the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office has killed three people.

In each fatal shooting, police said that the people they killed held weapons and, in some cases, used them against officers. However, it's unclear if the man killed at the gas station had any weapon. When asked by the Sun-News, Dominguez said that the recent rash of police shootings was concerning.

"Any time there's any type of violence, we're concerned, especially when there's an officer was shooting," Dominguez said. "We try to get the message out to the citizens — please comply with officers.'"

The department placed the two officers on paid leave as part of the investigation.

The Doña Ana County Officer Involved Task Force will investigate the shooting. The Task Force is made up of multiple police agencies in the county.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

