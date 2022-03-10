Second pot shop break-in suspect arraigned

Mar. 9—ROWLEY — Lawrence resident Jose Tapis-Vasquez, one of six people who police say broke into two local retail marijuana shops and another in Berwick, Maine, last month, was ordered held on $1,500 bail following his arraignment Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.

Another suspect, Gauris Encarnacion, 22, also of Lawrence, was arraigned Feb. 11 on two counts of breaking and entering of a building nighttime for a felony, malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and having burglarious tools. He was arraigned on a new charge, receiving stolen property, on March 3.

Tapis-Vasquez, 19, faces the same charges.

Police say Tapis-Vasquez and Encarnacion and four other people used a hammer to break into Fine Fettle and Cape Ann Cannabis, both on Route 1, within minutes of each other starting about 11:35 p.m. on Feb. 10.

After grabbing batteries, cartridges and a cash box, they took off in a white car that may have been stolen. The car was spotted hours later in New Hampshire by state police and after crossing the border into Massachusetts on Interstate 495 in Salisbury, local state police began chasing the vehicle. The pursuit ended in Haverhill near River Road when the car lost a tire.

Two of the six people in the car managed to escape but Tapis-Vasquez and Encarnacion, and two others were caught.

Tapis-Vasquez and Planco Olivio, 23, also of Lawrence, were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries sustained in the car crash. A juvenile also caught at the scene was summonsed to court, according to Rowley police Sgt. Charles Hazen's report.

The same people broke into Kind Farms Reserve after hitting the two Rowley shops, according to Berwick, Maine police.

After a Berwick police officer noticed the front door was smashed in and an alarm sounding, he began pursuing the car toward South Berwick. The chase was picked up by two additional patrol cars from the South Berwick Police Department and continued through nearby Eliot and Kittery.

Kittery police set up stop sticks across Route 236 just in time for the car to run over them, puncturing two tires. But the hatchback continued onto Interstate 95 south into New Hampshire, prompting Maine police to stop their pursuit.

The car was eventually spotted in Haverhill by Massachusetts state police. The four suspects were found a short time later in woods off the three-lane highway.

During Tapis-Vasquez's arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo asked he be held on $2,000, the same amount Encarnacion posted.

Tapis-Vasquez's attorney, Steve Roth, said his client should be released on a maximum of $500 bail, saying Tapis-Vasquez was identified by a video that showed all the suspects wearing masks and the same kind of hooded sweatshirt.

"I'm not sure that's enough here," Roth said.

But Cosmo said police identified Tapis-Vasquez upon his arrest, saying he was wearing the same clothing as seen on video.

Judge Peter Doyle set bail at $1,500 and ordered Tapis-Vasquez to return to court March 23. Encarnacion is due back in court April 27.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

