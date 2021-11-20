Second rape charge returned against Lima teen

Nov. 19—LIMA — A former honor student at Lima Senior High School has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on a charge of rape.

The case of Jourdyn Rawlins, 19, was transferred from Allen County juvenile court in October for consideration by the grand jury, which earlier this month found sufficient cause to believe that on or about Sept. 14, 2020, Rawlins engaged in sexual conduct with a female by force or the threat of force.

Rawlins was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.

The charges represent the second rape charge against Rawlins in less than a year.

The 2021 Lima Senior graduate was indicted in June on a similar charge involving a separate victim. In that case he is alleged to have had forced sexual contact with a 17-year-old female on or about May 26.

The alleged victim in the previous case testified in Lima Municipal Court that Rawlins had contacted her on the morning of May 26 and asked if she wanted to "chill." The female said she told Rawlins there would be no sex because she was menstruating. When they arrived at Rawlins' residence on Cole Street, he asked if she wanted to cuddle, the girl testified.

"Then he got on top of me and started taking my clothes off very aggressively," the alleged victim said. He then began to have sex with her, the girl testified.

"I repeatedly told him 'no.'"