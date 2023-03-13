Second recent Dickson officer-involved shooting follows home invasion, chase

State agents are investigating a Dickson Police officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Dickson County following a home invasion and vehicle chase, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Dickson Police officers and Dickson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched after a home invasion was reported, according to the TBI’s preliminary information. Officers made contact with the male subject, who fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed near Gaskins Road.

As a Dickson officer approached the vehicle, the subject put the vehicle in reverse and the officer fired his weapon at the subject, according to the TBI.

The man sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. Upon release, he was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office, the TBI states.

No officers were injured in this incident.

23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch requested the TBI investigation, which remains active. Crouch will determine if the officers’ actions were justified following the investigation.

