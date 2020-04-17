Will there be a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks?

If you got your coronavirus relief payment from the government and are thinking, That's not going to be enough — well, you're not the only one.

Some Americans are receiving direct deposits into their bank accounts of up to $1,200 to help make ends meet during the current health and financial crisis. Others will be receiving similar payments via paper stimulus checks sent by mail.

And already, the question is coming up: Will there be more?

One high-profile financial expert says the government should give Americans another $7,800, and a major Wall Street firm indicates more relief is likely.

Find out what officials are saying — and what history says — about whether you're likely to get more crisis cash from Uncle Sam.

Trump open to another coronavirus bill, with more checks

The president says officials are considering another round of checks.

The first round of payments to Americans came from the Cares Act, a whopping $2 trillion measure President Donald Trump signed in late March. The aim was to stimulate the U.S. economy as it slumps toward a recession amid massive unemployment and business closures caused by the coronavirus.

This month, Trump indicated he was open to providing more cash.

“We could very well do a second round of direct (payments)," he told a news conference. "It is absolutely under serious consideration."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she supports getting more money into the hands of Americans, though she hasn't said how much. Other lawmakers have amounts in mind, to help Americans struggling with mortgage payments and other bills.

Democratic Congressmen Ro Khanna of California and Tim Ryan of Ohio are proposing that the government pay $2,000 a month for up to 12 months to Americans over age 16.

"Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy and ready to get back to work," says Khanna, in a news release.

'Cares Act II' called a necessity

Congress could pass another stimulus bill relatively soon.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who recently bowed out of the Democratic presidential race, also is calling for direct payments of $2,000 a month.

But Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has a different suggestion: He wants the government to cover as much as 80% of wages for U.S. businesses — up to the national median wage — until the crisis ends.

"The goal must be to get unemployment down — now — to secure American workers and their families, and to help businesses get ready to restart as soon as possible," Hawley writes, in The Washington Post.