Second round of snow bringing bitterly cold temperatures today

Jan. 12—Another round of snowfall moved into Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas overnight, ushering in a blast of bitterly cold temperatures.

Here's the latest on local conditions:

Area roads have been covered with a dusting to an inch of additional snowfall since last night. Snow is expected to linger through Friday afternoon along with gusty winds leading to periods of blowing snow resulting in reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.

In addition to the snowfall, temperatures will be dropping through the day resulting in sub-zero wind chills. Bitterly cold temperatures are forecast to settle in for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week, with wind chills bottoming out between 20 and 35 degrees below zero.

The following winter weather alerts have been issued across the region:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY — EXPIRES 9 P.M. FRIDAY: Issued for most of the viewing area including St. Joseph, Highway 36 corridor, and Kansas City metro where 1 to 2 inches of additional snow, up to a glaze of ice, and 45 mph wind gusts are possible.

WINTER STORM WARNING — EXPIRES 9 P.M. FRIDAY: Issued across far northern Missouri including Holt, Nodaway and Gentry counties (and points north) where 2 to 4 inches of additional snow and 45 mph wind gusts are possible.

WIND CHILL WARNING — 6 P.M. FRIDAY THROUGH NOON TUESDAY: Issued for all of Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas where dangerously cold wind chills of 20 to 35 degrees below are possible.

