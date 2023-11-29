Second Royal Racist ID’d in Dutch Edition of ‘Endgame’: Report

A second so-called royal racist was revealed in the quickly withdrawn Dutch version of the book Endgame, a reporter in the Netherlands claimed Wednesday. The English version of Omid Scobie’s work about the British monarchy did not name the member of the royal family who, as Meghan Markle alleged in correspondence with then-Prince Charles after her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, had raised “concerns” about her son Archie’s skin color. The Dutch version of the book, however, was pulled after it did name the person in question, with Scobie blaming a “translation error” for the mishap. On Wednesday, Dutch royal reporter Rick Evers told Good Morning Britain that the names of “two senior royals” were mentioned in the Dutch version of Endgame. “The first one is very specific,” Evers said. “The second one is a little bit vague [about] if this person is really involved in the story. But the first one is very clear.”

Royal journalist Rick Evers reveals that there were two names of senior Royals mentioned in the now pulled Dutch version of new book 'Endgame' about Harry and Meghan. pic.twitter.com/jNThags6Ol — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 29, 2023

