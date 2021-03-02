Second SC man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot said he posed as ‘Antifa,’ FBI alleges

1 / 2

Second SC man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot said he posed as ‘Antifa,’ FBI alleges

John Monk
·4 min read

The FBI has arrested a second South Carolina man in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

William Robert Norwood III of Greer has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and theft of government property.

Norwood, arrested Feb. 25 by the FBI, has been detained in jail. Records in his case were unsealed Monday, and federal authorities did not publicize his arrest. Law officers sometimes ask a judge to seal cases while they continue gathering evidence that may concern other suspects.

Among the FBI’s evidence in the case is a Jan. 5 text message from Norwood that says, “Way ahead of you. I’m dressing in all black. I’ll look just like ANTIFA... I’ll get away with anything,” according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

A day after the riot, Jan. 7, Norwood texted, “It worked...I got away with things others were shot or arrested for,” according to the complaint.

Norwood was turned in to the FBI by a person who was connected to a text message group chat that Norwood sent texts to before and after the Capitol riots. In the texts, Norwood discussed what he did at the Capitol.

Other evidence concerning Norwood includes video surveillance from inside the U.S. Capitol, the complaint said.

It is not clear which group, if any, Norwood was affiliated with.

Another text message from Norwood says that he took something from a police officer who was assaulted and then sent a selfie of himself “wearing what appears to be a U.S. Capitol Police tactical vest underneath a zipped up camouflage jacket,” according to the FBI complaint.

A later text message from Norwood says, “I fought 4 cops, they did nothing. When I put my red hat on, they pepper balled me,” according to the FBI complaint.

In a Jan. 22 interview in Greenville with FBI agents, Norwood “told agents that he traveled with his wife to Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, to attend President Trump’s rally.”

In the FBI interview, Norwood denied assaulting law enforcement officers “and claimed that any statements he made in text messages were meant to make Norwood sound tough. Norwood repeatedly claimed that he only attempted to help law enforcement, not hurt them,” the complaint said.

“Norwood stated that as he approached the Capitol, he witnessed law enforcement attempting to clear the crowd with explosive and chemical devices. Norwood said that he then continued into the crowd and eventually became separated from his wife,” the complaint said.

Norwood also told agents he entered the U.S. Capitol Rotunda after being sprayed in the face with a chemical irritant.

As he entered the Capitol, two U.S. Capitol Police Officers were waving people inside, and one of the officers said, “I’m on your side,” Norwood told agents.

Norwood also told agents that after entering the U.S. Capitol building, he wanted to leave but could not because of the crowd. At different points in the interview, Norwood claimed to have helped protect multiple officers from being assaulted, including by forming a human chain to protect certain officers, according to the FBI complaint.

In mid-January, federal agents arrested the first South Carolina man alleged to have been involved in the Capitol riots.

That man, Andrew Hatley, drove “from his residence in South Carolina on January 5, 2020, in a red Ford Mustang, early 2000s model, to attend the protests for the election,” according to an FBI complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Hatley is charged with engaging in disruptive conduct with the intent to impede government business and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority.

The riots broke out after thousands of people to march on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to protest President Trump’s Nov. 3 election loss and the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. The certification, a formal procedure of counting votes, was taking place at the Capitol that day.

Arriving at the Capitol, a smaller group of up to 1,000 or more breached Capitol security and broke into the Senate and House chambers. Lawmakers had fled only minutes before.

Federal agents are also investigating a third man in connection to illegal acts on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. James Giannakos was arrested last week on a charge unrelated to the riots.

A warrant in the case says that evidence now in possession of the FBI shows “probable cause” that James Giannakos “participated in the capital riots of Jan. 6, 2021.”

Giannokos has been linked to the Proud Boys and came back to South Carolina with a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield, according to court records. Giannakos, who lived in a house in Gilbert in Lexington County, is currently detained in a local jail after waiving his rights to a bond hearing.

This story will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • FBI's Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Riots

    In his first appearance before Congress since the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI director spoke about who was responsible for the riots.

  • FBI Director Defends Agency’s Actions Leading Up to Capitol Riot

    FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Tuesday at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing and defended the bureau’s handling of information prior to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Photo: Graeme Jennings/Bloomberg News

  • South Carolina man charged in Capitol riot bragged he dressed as antifa and fought police

    "I'll look just like ANTIFA. I'll get away with anything," William Robert Norwood III is alleged to have boasted in a text message group chat before the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Kayleigh McEnany says she wished Biden press secretary Jen Psaki well on way out of White House

    Part two of former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's sit-down with Fox News' Harris Faulkner on 'The Faulkner Focus.'

  • FBI director faces grilling on Capitol riot

    A third Cuomo accuser has come forward as the New York attorney general formally opens a sexual harassment inquiry.

  • Minneapolis is surrounding its courthouse with barbed wire ahead of Derek Chauvin's trial

    Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges after kneeling on George Floyd's neck during an arrest in May 2020.

  • Donald And Melania Trump Quietly Received COVID-19 Vaccine In January: Reports

    Other political leaders have publicized their vaccinations as a way to promote trust in the science.

  • What Jeffrey Epstein did was vile. Why Dasha Nekrasova made a horror movie about it

    'The Scary of Sixty-First,' the debut film from the 'Red Scare podcast host, blends conspiracies and the occult as two young women move into Jeffrey Epstein's former apartment.

  • Shaquille O'Neal Reacts to Tiger Woods’ Devastating Car Crash (Exclusive)

    ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Shaq ahead of his 'All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite' match airing tomorrow on TNT.

  • Capitol rioter wearing ‘Keep America Great’ sweatshirt turned in by his own family

    Grayson Sherrill was seen in multiple images during riot on 6 January

  • People who've had COVID-19 might only need one vaccine jab - and saving shots on them could free up millions of doses for others

    Some experts advocate waiving second vaccine shots for those who have had COVID-19 - but others think the approach is too risky.

  • A man charged in the Capitol insurrection says he dressed up as a member of Antifa and beat up police officers at the riot

    Text messages provided to the FBI show how William Norwood said he posed as a member of Antifa and fought police officers.

  • One student injured after unidentified shooter opens fire at an Arkansas school on the first day of in-person learning

    Police are investigating the shooting at an Arkansas junior high school on the first day of in-person learning.

  • Psaki says she'd 'be happy' to face McEnany on Fox

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki wished her predecessor, Kayleigh McEnany, well in her new role as a Fox News contributor and said she'd be happy to appear with her on the network. (March 2)

  • Lil Wayne Reveals a New Young Money Compilation Album Is Coming

    During a radio show this weekend, Weezy announced that the Young Money crew is working on their first compilation project since 2014's 'Rise of an Empire.'

  • NJ teacher accused of sexually assaulting more students

    Authorities say a former elementary school teacher in New Jersey who was charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student had many more victims and is now facing charges that could keep him behind bars for life.

  • A $21 Trillion Treasuries Mystery Is Bedeviling Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders have been saying for years that liquidity is there in the world’s biggest bond market, except when you really need it.Last week’s startling gyrations in U.S. Treasury yields may offer fresh backing for that mantra, and prompt another bout of soul-searching in a $21 trillion market that forms the bedrock of global finance. While stocks are prone to sudden swings, such episodes are supposed to be few and far between in a government-debt market that sets the benchmark risk-free rate for much of the world.Yet jarring moves keep occurring periodically in Treasuries, with some market participants pointing to heightened bank regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Scrutiny over liquidity shortfalls intensified in October 2014 when a 12-minute crash and rebound in yields happened with no apparent trigger. Panic selling during the pandemic-fueled chaos a year ago, exacerbated when hedge funds’ leveraged wagers blew up, brought the issue to the fore again. And then came last week, when the gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.The latest events “are a stark reminder what happens when liquidity suddenly vanishes in the deepest, largest bond market,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.At issue is whether this vast market is more vulnerable to sudden bouts of turbulence thanks to measures that have made it more difficult for banks to hold Treasuries. Some analysts say the tumult last week was magnified by questions over whether the Federal Reserve will extend an easing of bank capital requirements, which is set to end March 31. Put in place early on in the pandemic, the measure is seen as making it easier for banks to add Treasuries to their balance sheets.The 2014 episode triggered a deep dive into the market structure, and regulators have pushed through some changes -- such as increased transparency -- and speculation has grown that more steps to bolster the market’s structure may be ahead.“While the scale and speed of flows associated with the COVID shock are likely pretty far out in the tail of the probability distribution, the crisis highlighted vulnerabilities in the critically important Treasury market that warrant careful analysis,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Monday in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Bankers.There are plenty of potential culprits in last week’s bond-market tumble -- which has since mostly reversed -- from improving economic readings to more technical drivers. Ultra-loose Fed policy and the prospect of fresh U.S. fiscal stimulus have investors betting on quicker growth and inflation. Add to that a wave of convexity hedgers, and unwinding by big trend-following investors -- such as commodity trading advisers.For Zoltan Pozsar, a strategist at Credit Suisse, the action began in Asia with bond investors reacting to perceived hawkish signs from the central banks of Australia and New Zealand. That sentiment then carried over into the U.S. as carry trades and other levered positions in the bond market were wiped out. A disastrous auction of seven-year notes on Thursday added fuel to the unraveling.Last week’s drama “brings to mind other notable episodes in recent years in which a deterioration in the Treasury market microstructure was primarily to blame,” JPMorgan & Chase Co. strategist Henry St John wrote in a note with colleagues.One key gauge of Treasury liquidity -- market depth, or the ability to trade without substantially moving prices -- plunged in March 2020 to levels not seen since the 2008 crisis, according to data compiled by JPMorgan. That severe degree of liquidity shortfall didn’t resurface last week.The bond-market rout only briefly took a toll on share prices last week, with equities surging to start this week, following a sharp retreat in Treasury yields amid month-end buying.The Fed cut rates to nearly zero in March 2020, launched a raft of emergency lending facilities and ramped up bond buying to ensure low borrowing costs and smooth market functioning. That breakdown in functioning has sparked calls for change from regulators and market participants alike.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Recovery? Yes. Tantrum? No. Yield Driver ModelFor now, Treasuries have settled down. Pozsar notes that the jump in yields has provided an opportunity for some value investors to swoop in and pick up extra yield, effectively helping offset the impact of the leveraged investors who scrambled for the exits last week.“Some levered players were shaken out of their positions,” Pozsar said in a forthcoming episode of Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast. “It’s not comfortable -- especially if you’re on the wrong side of the trade -- but I don’t think that we should be going down a path where we should redesign the Treasury market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Giroir accuses Biden administration of lies about Operation Warp Speed

    Former HHS assistant secretary discusses the president's handling of the COVID crisis on 'FOX News Primetime'

  • Pentagon concerned by U.N. report indicating possible North Korea nuclear reprocessing

    The Pentagon expressed concern on Tuesday about a U.N. report indicating possible reprocessing of nuclear fuel for bombs by North Korea, and said such activity could raise tensions with Pyongyang. Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, head of intelligence for the U.S. Indo-Pacific command, said North Korean activity highlighted this week by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) could be intended to get the attention of the Biden administration and as a bargaining chip to press for sanctions relief. The administration is currently reviewing U.S.-North Korea policy.

  • Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she was shocked that Trump's January 6 rally turned violent

    Law-enforcement agencies had warned of violence before the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC, on January 6.