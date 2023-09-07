Second SDSU student reports sex assault by presumed rideshare driver

SAN DIEGO — A second San Diego State student has reported being sexually assaulted in the College Area by someone they believed to be their rideshare driver, police said Wednesday. It is the second such report in two weeks.

The 19-year-old student says they were assaulted on Aug. 19 sometime between midnight and 2 a.m., police said. Detectives say the victim and a friend were in the 5000 block of Rockford Drive when they ordered a rideshare. A car they believed to be their driver arrived, and the two got inside.

“The man drove off and sexually assaulted the victim inside the car before dropping the pair off several blocks away,” police said.

The victim’s friend witnessed the assault, police said.

Nine days later, on Aug. 28, the report was made to the SDSU Police Department. SDSU police then notified SDPD because the assault happened off-campus.

The man is described to be in his mid-20s with a heavy accent, a medium-toned complexion, 5 feet 8 inches, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and baggy basketball shorts.

The car was described only as a dark-colored sedan.

SDPD is investigating a similar report made on Aug. 27, one day before the second report was made. Police say they haven’t made a definitive link between the two, but there are similar circumstances.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

