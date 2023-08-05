Second sea drone attack on Russian vessel challenges Moscow’s dominance of Black Sea

Screenshot from a video from an onboard camera of a sea drone with explosives, showing it during the operation overnight on Aug. 5 to attack the SIG, a Russian chemicals and oil tanker, near the Kerch Straits in the Black Sea.

If the Kremlin had thought it could turn the Black Sea into a Russian lake, that idea looks to be dead in the water.

For the second time in two days, Ukraine has used a small sea drone carrying a 450-kilogram warhead to cripple a Russian vessel.

The first vessel was the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Russian amphibious assault ship of the Northern Fleet, which was badly damaged in a Ukrainian sea drone attack overnight on Aug. 4.

The second target was the Russian chemicals and oil tanker SIG, which was attacked overnight on Aug. 5 as it neared the Kerch Bridge linking Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and Russia.

The bridge was closed after a blast rang out, heralding the Ukrainian attack on the ship, and soon a close view of the strike was available.

Video released on social media from the attacking drone’s onboard camera, similar to dramatic footage released a day before of the attack on the Olenegorsky Gornyak, shows it near the tanker’s bow, before it circles lazily and then rushes in at speed to strike the SIG on its starboard (right) side, close to the vessel's bridge.

As for the attack on the Olenegorsky Gornyak, Ukraine’s SBU security Service has claimed it and the Ukrainian Navy were responsible for the attack on the ship.

The SBU said that as a result of the attack, one of Russia’s biggest oil tankers, almost 5,000 tons, and only built in 2014, had begun to sink in Kerch Bay. The SBU said the tanker was transporting fuel for the Russian army.

"The tanker was well loaded with fuel, so the fireworks could be seen from afar," a source in the SBU told NV.

The SBU emphasized that the attack took place in the territorial waters of Ukraine.

Rosmorrichflot, Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and River Transport, reported the attack on the SIG, saying the vessel’s hull had been breached “as a result of a maritime drone attack."

It said the hull breach was in the area of the engine room at the waterline on the starboard side — in the same area the video of the attack shows the drone striking the vessel.

Rosmorrichflot added that before the attack on the tanker, it was on the southern approach to the Kerch Strait. It claimed that the vessel is still afloat. It is also said that there were no casualties as a result of the attack, and the crew had "fought the inflow of water," which has allegedly already been stopped.

"As of 4.00 a.m., preparations are being made to pump out the aft ballast tanks of the engine room and install a (hull) patch," reads the message from Rosmorrichflot reporting the attack.

Later the Russian Telegram news channel Baza posted a photo of what appeared to be the bridge of the vessel, showing smashed windows, tables and chairs overturned, and what appears to be damage to the bridge roof.

There are no reports of any fuel or oil leaks from the tanker.

The SIG is subject to U.S. sanctions for delivering fuel to Russian forces in Syria. According to website MarineTraffic.com, it is an Oil/Chemical Tanker that was built in 2014 and is sailing under the flag of Russia.

“Her carrying capacity is 6619 t DWT and her current draught is reported to be three meters. Her length overall is 141 meters, and her width is 16.9 meters,” the website says.

