Second senator calls for cease-fire in Gaza

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) on Monday became the second senator to call for a cease-fire in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants.

“I am calling for a ceasefire — a cessation of hostilities by both sides,” Merkley posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “To endure, the ceasefire and the following negotiations must accomplish other essential objectives, including the release of all hostages and a massive influx of humanitarian aid.”

Merkley’s call comes after Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the second-highest ranking Democrat in the Senate, became the first senator to back a stop in the fighting earlier this month in an interview on CNN.

Durbin, however, stipulated that it must start with the release of all hostages taken by Hamas in its initial Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel. He added that “an effort should be made to engage in conversation between the Israelis and Palestinians.”

In a statement released Monday, Merkley condemned the fighting and reiterated that he previously called for humanitarian pauses to “facilitate negotiations for the release of hostages.”

The Oregon Democrat echoed Durbin’s call for Hamas to release the hostages without conditions and lay down their arms for a cease-fire to happen. It’s estimated that more than 200 people were taken hostage by Hamas.

The senator also called for Israel to “end its bombing and shelling and also address the immediate humanitarian challenge” in Gaza. He added that Israel should allow Palestinians to return to their homes in the region and end the violence against Palestinian villagers.

Most importantly, he said, the Israeli people and Palestinian people need to find leaders that are willing to work together.

“After firmly witnessing accelerating body counts, many Americans, including thousands of Oregonians, have raised their voices to say more must be done to stop the carnage,” Merkley’s statement said. “I agree. So today I am calling for a ceasefire.

Durbin and Merkley using the term “cease-fire” is notable in its departure from language used by both Senate leadership and President Biden.

Merkley previously said Israel’s counteroffensive was “deeply concerning” for the Palestinian people and pushed to restore essential needs to Gaza but made no argument calling for Israel to end the war.

A group of Democratic senators urged Biden on Monday to work with Israel in an effort to convince the country to open its border for humanitarian aid to be delivered to civilians in Gaza, but stopped short of calling for a cease-fire.

In the House, a growing coalition of Democrats have called on the White House to work toward an immediate truce.

It’s been more than a month since Hamas’s initial attack left 1,200 Israelis dead. At least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed in retaliatory strikes from Israel, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reported.

