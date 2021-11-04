Second sentence: Fort Myers man headed to prison months after another drug conviction

A Fort Myers man is headed back to prison for seven years following a drug possession charge This comes just a few months after being sentenced to 10 years in another drug-related case.

The two sentences against Melvin Covington, 47, will be served consecutively.

Covington was adjudicated guilty and sentenced Wednesday for one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance and sale or delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

More: Fort Myers man, 47, again convicted of intent to sell drug; sentencing Nov. 3

More: North Fort Myers woman gets 30-year prison term in 2020 hit-and-run death of 14-year-old

More: Fort Myers man heads to drug court program after pleading no contest in burglaries

He was found guilty on those charges in September following a trial in Lee County.

Covington was also sentenced in August following a trial for a separate incident with the same charges. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in that case.

Covington was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 for two drug deals.

In one, he set up a drug deal to sell crack cocaine to a confidential informant. In another the defendant arranged a meeting to sell crack cocaine to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office detective who was working undercover.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers man to serve 17 years in prison on two drug sentences