Second Setback For Incyte's LIMBER Program - Analyst Says 'Resolution Timelines Unclear To Assess Impact'

Vandana Singh
·2 min read

  • The FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) ruxolitinib extended-release (XR) tablets, a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, for once-daily (QD) use for certain types of myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

  • The complete response letter states that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form.

  • The FDA acknowledged that the study submitted in the marketing application met its objective of bioequivalence based on area under the curve (AUC) parameters but identified additional requirements for approval.

  • Incyte intends to meet with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps.

  • William Blair writes that from an immediate commercial perspective, the CRL has no near-term implications, nor does it impact Jakafi's assumptions through the current loss of exclusivity at the end of 2028.

  • The analyst writes that the QD formulation does have additional patent protection beyond 2028, which could have helped extend the tail of the franchise into the 2030s, and fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) are the crucial long-term revenue driver.

  • Though probably not insurmountable, the CRL is a blow to the LIMBER program, more so than the recent failure of the LIMBER-304 study.

  • BET and ALK2 programs still have a significant clinical trial runway, hopefully providing sufficient time to address the issues.

  • Suppose modifications are required to the extended-release formulation or additional clinical studies for QD ruxolitinib approval. In that case, it may delay the potential work on FDCs required to move into pivotal studies.

  • Price Action: INCY shares are down 5.21% at $68.49 on the last check Friday.

This article Second Setback For Incyte's LIMBER Program - Analyst Says 'Resolution Timelines Unclear To Assess Impact' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

