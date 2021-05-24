Second Severe Storm in 10 Days to Batter Covid-Hit India

Pratik Parija and Debjit Chakraborty
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India is bracing for a second severe storm in the span of about 10 days, with authorities in the eastern region preparing to evacuate people to safer places at a time when the country is battling the world’s worst outbreak of Covid-19.

Cyclone Yaas, equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, will reach West Bengal and Odisha states on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The “very severe” cyclone will bring heavy rains, with the wind speed surging as high as 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour, the weather forecaster said.

The latest storm follows a severe cyclone that hit the west coast last week -- the worst in over two decades in the western state of Gujarat -- killing dozens after a barge sank in the sea. The eastern region was hit by a cyclone in May 2020 with similar wind speeds. Another one in 2019 had prompted authorities in the area to evacuate millions of people.

The timing of the storm poses several challenges for already-stressed authorities in the country, which is battling a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The infections, which have strained India’s health system and overwhelmed crematoriums and hospitals, have been spreading to rural areas, where about 70% of country’s 1.3 billion population live.

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah asked the state governments to ensure adequate power backup for hospitals, laboratories, vaccine cold stores and other medical facilities, the ministry said in a statement.

Ports, refineries and plants stayed alert. Indian Oil Corp., the nation’s biggest refiner, stopped unloading crude oil at Paradip in Odisha and asked all ships to move 250 nautical miles away from the path of the cyclone, according to a company spokesman.

Evacuation Plan

The Odisha government has identified more than 6,500 pregnant women with expected delivery dates before June 1, and are shifting them to hospitals on a priority basis, said Pradeep Jena, the state’s additional chief secretary.

The government will intensify the evacuation process after getting further clarity from the weather office on the time and location of landfall, he said in a text message.

In neighboring Bangladesh, the government has readied three times more storm shelters than usually needed to accommodate people evacuated from coastal areas, said Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management. But the country sees no major damage from the cyclone as it’s likely to move toward India’s Odisha, he said.

Precautionary Steps

Both Paradip Port Trust and Dhamra Port said all vessels at the anchorage will move to a safer area in the sea, while those alongside berths have been asked to keep their main engines ready to move to sea at a short notice.

Oil explorers working in the Bay of Bengal have been asked to take all precautions to maintain safe operations, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons said in a Twitter post. Oil and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that as a precautionary measure all major oil and steel industrial units along the east coast will operate with minimum manpower for the next two to three days.

Authorities are cautious this time after a fatal accident last week. The Indian Navy recovered 70 bodies after a barge and a tug boat, working for state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corp., sank following cyclone Tauktae that hit the west coast on May 17. The navy rescued 188 people, but some are still missing.

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed almost 100 teams along India’s east coast, the agency said in Twitter posts.

Sea levels may reach as high as 2 meters above astronomical tides and inundate some low-lying areas, the weather department said, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea until at least May 26.

(Updates to add details throughout)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet CEO: Fighting misinformation 'at the heart of everything' Google does

    "There will be always debates about what is OK to say, what is not OK to say, and I don't see all that going away," Sundar Pichai told Yahoo Finance.

  • Orphaned elephants head back to the wild

    Six orphaned elephants are returning to the wildLocation: Panda Masuie Forest Reserve, ZimbabweThe calves were introduced to nine older elephantswho will guide them through their new lives in the wild(SOUNDBITE) (English) LANDSCAPE CONSERVATION DIRECTOR, IFAW, PHILLIP KUVAWOGA, SAYING:"Zimbabwe presents a very interesting opportunity for landscape conservation for two reasons. The first one is it's home to the second largest elephant population in the world and also the government does regard wildlife conservation as an anchor for tourism development and for socio-economic development which is good for the communities."The elephants have been receiving care at a rehabilitation centerafter being rescued from life-threatening situationsSource: IUCNAfrica's savanna elephants have decreased by at least 60% over the last 50 years

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • Jewish leaders in Kansas City metro call for peace in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    The Jewish leaders denounced anti-Semitism and mourned the lives lost on both sides of the conflict.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA

    Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickelson took one last violent swing with a driver — the club that betrayed him 15 years earlier in the U.S. Open. After Mickelson's approach shot settled on the green, assuring the 50-year-old of becoming the oldest major champion in history, the crowd swallowed him up entirely. Mickelson, too, has had as many close calls as major victories — most of them at the U.S. Open, where he's been runner-up six times.

  • Blue Jays' Biggio on IL with cervical spine ligament sprain

    The Toronto Blue Jays put third baseman Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list with a cervical spine ligament sprain on Saturday. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo expects Biggio to be ready to return when eligible to come of the IL. Biggio was out of the starting lineup Friday night with neck soreness but did pinch bhit.

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • Five year old boy emerges as sole survivor of cable car tragedy after losing entire family in crash

    The sole survivor from Italy’s devastating cable car crash is a boy of five who lost his entire family in the accident. The little boy lost his mother, father, two-year-old brother and grandparents in the tragedy in northern Italy. Investigators are trying to work out what went wrong with the cable car, which plunged about 65ft to the ground as it was approaching the top of a mountain overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northern region of Piedmont. The family, who were Israeli, were among the 14 people who died in the accident. The other victims were all Italian with the exception of a young man of Iranian origin. The Israelis were named as father Amit Biran, 30, who was studying medicine, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, and their two year old son Tom, who all lived in the Italian city of Pavia. The toddler died after multiple efforts to restart his heart failed, doctors said.

  • Tom Brady impressed by Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship bid: 'Just great to watch'

    Phil Mickelson holds the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Championship, and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is among those cheering him on.

  • ‘No microchip can fit in there’: Why I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine after all

    Toriano Porter was a holdout, but he changed his mind.

  • Bennifer takes Miami: JLo and Ben Affleck’s reignited romance heats up down south

    It’s official: Bennifer 2.0.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 3 Wuhan lab workers were sick enough to go to the hospital in November 2019, report says, bolstering calls to reconsider the coronavirus lab-leak theory

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology hasn't released raw data or lab records on its work with coronaviruses in bats.

  • BLM activist Sasha Johnson shot in London

    Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is reportedly in critical condition after she was shot in the head. According to The Guardian, Johnson’s affiliated group, Taking the Initiative party, announced the news on social media on Sunday.

  • From Ana to Wanda, here is the list of tropical storm and hurricane names for 2021

    With the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season upon us, now is a good time to review the list of names that will be used throughout the six-month season.

  • Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said none of the 8 presidents he served would recognize the GOP today, saying its values are 'hard to find these days'

    Robert Gates told CBS he agreed that Trump's baseless election claims provided the US's enemies an opportunity to say it's "a declining power."

  • 'Mare of Easttown' director says Sunday's episode, which seems to finally reveal Erin's killer, may be his favorite because of the 'satisfaction' of questions being answered

    "Mare of Easttown" director Craig Zobel also praised Kate Winslet's performance in Sunday's episode as "truly amazing."

  • Tiger Woods congratulated Phil Mickelson on his 'truly inspirational' win at the PGA Championship

    Tiger Woods wasn't playing at the 2021 PGA Championship, but he gave a whole-hearted congratulations to champion Phil Mickelson on Twitter.