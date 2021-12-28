Second sheriff's employee suspended for violating policies

Dec. 28—LIMA — A second employee of the Allen County Sheriff's Office has been suspended following an off-duty deputy's involvement in an altercation that took place at a Lima bar on Nov. 6.

It was announced late last week that Deputy Robert Wintersteller was suspended for a month without pay after a departmental investigation revealed that he had violated policies regarding professional conduct, obedience to laws, rules of conduct, conduct unbecoming an officer and truthfulness following an incident at My Place on Findlay Road.

In a subsequent disciplinary action, Wintersteller's shift commander, Lt. Josh Howbert, has been suspended without pay for two weeks for failing to take the proper steps in accordance to departmental policy following the incident.

Wintersteller and another individual reportedly became combative at the bar on the night in question, according to information released by the sheriff's office Dec. 22. While self-defense is believed to have played a role in the incident, Sheriff Matt Treglia in a letter to Wintersteller informing him of his suspension said the investigation showed that "once the initial threat ceased you began to walk away then chose to re-engage this person in a manner that was not within the realm of self-defense. I appreciate that you acknowledged that the second part of this altercation was out of frustration and poor judgment, and you are remorseful for such. However, this action was still a violation of our policies and procedures," the sheriff said.

In a similar letter issued to Howbert, Treglia wrote that it is the opinion of the administration team "that evidence clearly shows" that departmental policies had been violated by the lieutenant.

"We understand that you may not have witnessed or been given a firsthand account of the events that transpired, but you were clearly made aware of the incident by at least two other supervisors and a deputy," Treglia's letter said. "You failed to acknowledge this incident likely violated policies of this office and you failed to bring any concerns to the attention of this administration....

"Inadequate supervision amplifies liability risks for this office and cannot be tolerated. ... I appreciate that you have acknowledged your errors and this agreement was resolved during the disciplinary conference procedure. ... Please take this discipline as a chance to learn from this experience and grow as a supervisor and member of this office," the sheriff's letter said.