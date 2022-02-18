In the second shooting along I-77 in a week, man wounded while driving in York County

A man was shot on Interstate 77 in South Carolina Friday morning in the second shooting incident on the stretch of highway in a week, according to York County deputies.

The male victim was located by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS around 12:10 a.m. Friday near mile marker 88, between the Town of Fort Mill and the North Carolina state line, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The victim had been shot in the arm, the report stated.

The victim’s 2019 Camaro had crashed into the wall separating the north and south bound lanes, the report stated. The victim, 42, told deputies he was driving on the highway when he was shot, according to the incident report.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for treatment, deputies said. His condition was unavailable Friday afternoon.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives were assigned to the shooting that is classified in the report as an attempted murder, according to the report. Deputies have not released any other information about the incident.

Shooting in same I-77 area as Feb. 11 killing

The shooting was in the same area as a fatal shooting on I-77 that happened on Feb. 11. In that case, two Rock Hill men have been charged with murder after a Chester man was shot around 2 a.m. on Feb. 11. The victim was in a truck traveling southbound on I-77, according to sheriff reports and arrest warrants obtained by The Herald. Both of the suspects who were charged in the Feb. 11 shooting remain in the York County jail without bail, court and police records show.

It is not believed the two incidents are connected but the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris said Friday.

I-77 is busiest York County road

I-77 is the busiest road in York County, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation. The area where both shootings happened averages more than 100,000 vehicles traveling on the stretch each day, DOT statistics show.