UPDATE: Second shooting last night involved brothers

Sep. 29—An Anderson woman shot and killed an intruder in her home Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Eighth Street, according to Caleb McKnight with the Anderson Police Department.

The woman saw a man kick in the back door of her residence and enter the home, according to a news release.

The woman told police she fled to the upstairs bedroom and retrieved a firearm. She shot the man before escaping to a neighbor's house.

Police said the woman called 911 and said she shot the suspect inside her home.

When officers arrived, they secured the residence and found the man dead near the upstairs bedroom.

McKnight said the incident was an attempted home invasion robbery; the shooting remains under investigation.

The police are not releasing the woman's name.

The Madison County Coroner's office has not released the name of the deceased because the case remains under investigation.

APD is investigating a second shooting that happened at 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Madison Avenue.

Cameron Moreland, 18, Anderson, and his 17-year-old brother were walking when both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to an APD news release.

Moreland suffered gunshot wounds to the head and arm and his brother was shot in the leg.

While they couldn't describe to police who shot them, the brothers told police they believed three shooters had fired from an alley.

The siblings were transported to a local Anderson hospital for treatment; the case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Brooks at 765-648-6655 or Detective Norman Rayford at 765-648-6758.

