Second shooting occurred Friday night

Montgomery police responded to a second shooting late Friday night, according to Montgomery police spokesperson Lieutenant Raymond Carson.

Police and Fire Medics responded to a "subject shot" call on the 100 block of Bitford Way at around 11:50 p.m. They found a man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This shooting happened a few hours after police and Fire Medics responded to a shooting call at around 7:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road where a man did sustain fatal gunshot wound.

