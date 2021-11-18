Second shooting reported next to site where Young Dolph was shot and killed

A shooting was reported Thursday afternoon at a Family Dollar store that's right next to the cookie shop where rapper Young Dolph had been shot and killed a day earlier.

Police and fire dispatch workers both confirmed reports of a shooting at the site on Airways Boulevard, but few details were immediately clear.

Johnathan “Malik” Martin a local photojournalist who uses the name Malik Thamartian, said it was a drive-by shooting and one person was rushed off with a gunshot wound to the leg.

It was unknown if the Thursday afternoon incident had anything to do with the shooting of the rapper the day earlier.

Suspects: Memphis police release photos of shooting suspects in Young Dolph killing

Young Dolph: Hip-hop star Young Dolph shot, killed at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis

Activist Frank Gottie was doing a live Facebook broadcast from the scene. His video feed showed police officers putting up crime scene tape near the Family Dollar. "They just shot up here again!!" he wrote in a text that accompanied the video.

In a brief phone call with a reporter shortly after 3:30 p.m., Gottie said, “Somebody just got shot up here. I’m going to have to call you back.”

Traffic had slowed on Airways Boulevard as vehicles maneuvered past police cars and a blocked-off area at the cookie store and the Family Dollar.

TV station ABC 24 had a live camera taking images of people standing in front of a boarded-up store when the camera picked up the sound of a single gunshot.

The TV station's video also shows a police cruiser speeding into the street shortly after the gunshot.

"We saw one man was loaded into a silver Nissan SUV after the shot was fired," the TV station reported.

